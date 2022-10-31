Japan Spends 6.3 T. Yen on Forex Interventions in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan spent 6,349.9 billion yen on foreign exchange interventions in the past month, the Finance Ministry said in a report Monday.

The report for the period running from Sept. 29 to Thursday showed that Japan broke its monthly record for yen-buying interventions, exceeding the previous high of 2,838.2 billion yen scored in the preceding month.

