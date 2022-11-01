Japan Govt Asks Businesses, Households to Save Power This Winter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will ask businesses and households to save electricity as much as possible between December and March next year, without setting a numerical goal.

The government sees the need to be vigilant about electricity supply this winter, although the reserve rate, or the margin of supply capacity over demand, is expected to be above the minimum required level of 3 pct nationwide.

Concerns about electricity shortages this winter are strong amid fears about a possible suspension of liquefied natural gas flows from Russia.

Industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura called for cooperation from businesses and households. "We need to act to ensure that stable electricity supply is not disrupted," he said at a press conference.

It is the Japanese government's first nationwide power-saving request in winter since fiscal 2015, following a similar request this summer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]