Ghibli Park Opens in Central Japan

Nagakute, Aichi Pref., Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Ghibli Park, a theme park that reproduces the world of animated movies from Studio Ghibli Inc., such as "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Spirited Away," opened in central Japan on Tuesday.

Located at the 2005 World Exposition commemorative park in the city of Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, 7.1-hectare Ghibli Park consists of five areas, three of which opened on the day ahead of the other two.

While the theme park has no attractions offering vehicle rides, its concept is to "take a stroll, feel the wind and discover the wonders," with visitors advised to walk around nature-rich open-air areas and have a look around structures and displays featuring Ghibli creations.

Among the three areas, Ghibli's Grand Warehouse has Cinema Orion, with about 170 seats, where 10 short anime films including The Whale Hunt, a 16-minute work by renowned director Hayao Miyazaki, are shown.

"Exhibition: Becoming Characters in Memorable Ghibli Scenes," part of the area, recreates 14 famous scenes from 13 Ghibli movies. Visitors can feel like they are the protagonists, such as Spirited Away's Sen by sitting next to No-Face, a character from the work, on a train and like Castle in the Sky's Pazu by catching Sheeta, the heroine, in the air.

