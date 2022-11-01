Japanese Folk Performing Arts Set for UNESCO Listing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--A UNESCO panel has recommended that a set of “furyu odori” folk performing arts in Japan be added to the U.N. body’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Cultural Affairs Agency said Tuesday.

The addition is expected to be formally approved at an intergovernmental committee of the U.N. educational and cultural organization scheduled to meet in Morocco from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3.

It will be the first addition to the list for Japan since the 2020 registration of craftspeople’s techniques for repairing traditional wooden structures.

A total of 41 folk performing arts in 24 prefectures, including “bon odori” summer festival dances and “nenbutsu odori” dances with incantations, were recommended for the listing as furyu odori. They are all designated as important intangible folk culture properties by the Japanese government.

The number of Japanese UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage items will remain at 22, as the latest set includes “Chakkirako,” a performing art from Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, that has already been on the UNESCO list.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]