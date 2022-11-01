Japan July Poll Ruled Unconstitutional for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Sendai High Court ruled Tuesday that Japan's House of Councillors election in July was unconstitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

It is the first ruling to find that the July 10 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, was held in violation of the Constitution.

Presiding Judge Hisaki Kobayashi, however, dismissed the plaintiffs' demand for the invalidation of the results of the Upper House poll, in which the maximum vote-value disparity stood at 3.03 times.

Kobayashi ruled that the disparity "reached a state of significant inequality."

He said that the Diet had failed to change the zoning of constituencies since the preceding Upper House poll in 2019, whose maximum vote-value disparity was 3.00 times, although the Supreme Court demanded additional corrective measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]