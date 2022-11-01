Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Up 18,000 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 66,618 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, up by some 18,000 from a week before.

New COVID-19 deaths across the country came to 77. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by seven from the previous day to 136.

New infections are on the rise in many places in the country, with the daily count in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido standing at 7,638 on the day, its first figure above 7,000 since Aug. 20.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new cases rose by 1,818 from a week before to 6,520, up for the 10th straight day. The seven-day average of new cases climbed 22.4 pct to 4,022.1

Three new fatalities were confirmed among novel coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the capital's criteria fell by two to 16.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]