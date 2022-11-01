Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Up for 10 Days in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo rose by 1,818 from a week before to 6,520 on Tuesday, up for the 10th straight day.

Three new fatalities were confirmed among novel coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases grew 22.4 pct week on week to 4,022.1, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 16, down by two from Monday.

