Japan Ruling Camp Defers Proposed Law to Restrict Donations

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties said Tuesday that they have given up the idea of submitting to the current parliamentary session a bill to create a new law on regulating malicious demands for donations to religious groups.

The ruling camp of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito showed the stance in a meeting with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), also an opposition party.

The ruling bloc sees the need for further discussions to narrow the differences with the opposition parties over ways to regulate malicious demands for donations.

The meeting was held to discuss relief measures for victims of problematic practices by the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, such as soliciting huge donations and so-called spiritual sales of goods at exorbitant prices.

It cannot be helped if the envisaged bill becomes a future task because the time is running out, former consumer affairs minister Kenji Wakamiya, who represents the LDP in the four-party forum, told reporters after the day's meeting.

