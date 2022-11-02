Imperial New Year Greeting Event to Be Held for 1st Time in 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A New Year greeting event will be held at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Jan. 2 next year, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The customary event, in which members of the Imperial Family appear on the balcony of the palace to offer New Year greetings to crowds of visitors, will be held for the first time in three years since 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled in 2021 and 2022.

To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the agency will require those joining the 2023 event to make advance reservations. In case a large number of applications are filed, participants will be decided by lot.

On Jan. 2, 2023, Emperor Naruhito and other Imperial Family members will appear on the balcony six times and the number of visitors will be limited to around 1,500 for each time, according to the agency. Visitors will be asked to wear face masks and disinfect their hands and fingers with sanitizers.

The agency will accept applications through its website and postcards, with the deadline set on Nov. 18.

