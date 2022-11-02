Novelist Osawa to Receive Medal of Honor from Japan Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it will give the Medal of Honor to 717 people and 29 organizations this autumn, including novelist Arimasa Osawa.

Osawa, 66, will be awarded the Medal with Purple Ribbon, which is given to those with accomplishments in arts, education or sports.

The author is known for his “Shinjukuzame” (Shinjuku Shark) mystery novel series, for which he won the Naoki Prize in 1994. He has entertained readers for more than four decades with his various writing styles.

Playwright Nozomi Makino, 63, is also set to receive the Medal with Purple Ribbon.

Makino has written numerous stage plays based on actual people. He conducted detailed research and vividly depicted the historical background of his stories, while adding bold fictional elements to create unique works.

