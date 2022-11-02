Uruguay to Apply to Join TPP

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Uruguay plans to formally apply to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, which brings together Japan and other Pacific Rim nations, in November, its president has said.

President Luis Lacalle Pou presented the plan in a speech he delivered at a seminar held recently in Tokyo by the Japan External Trade Organization.

Uruguay, a major beef exporter, is seeking to join the free trade framework already signed by Mexico, Peru and Chile among Latin American countries. The agreement took effect in Mexico and Peru, while Chile is expected to complete the ratification procedures by the end of this year.

Among other Latin American nations, Costa Rica and Ecuador are also aiming to participate in the TPP.

