Chinese Military Ship Enters Japanese Waters for 8th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese territorial waters around Yakushima island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima early Wednesday, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

It was the eighth time for a Chinese military vessel to intrude into Japanese waters, and the first since September. All four intrusions this year took place in the same area, and the ships may have been collecting topographical information.

Tokyo conveyed its concern over the latest incident to the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

The Defense Ministry is increasingly vigilant against the Chinese navy's ramped-up activities, and is analyzing the purpose of the series of intrusions.

According to the ministry, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted a Chinese navy survey ship sailing to the northeast in the Japanese contiguous zone west of Gaja island in Kagoshima around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday (10:50 a.m. GMT). The vessel crossed into Japanese territorial waters southwest of Kuchinoerabu island, also in Kagoshima, around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, and sailed there for about three hours before exiting the area at a point south of Yakushima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]