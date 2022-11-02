Police Question Son of Ohsho Food Founder over 2013 Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have questioned the first son of the founder of Ohsho Food Service Corp. <9936> on a voluntary basis apparently over the 2013 fatal shooting of its then president, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The police seem to be investigating whether there are links between the shooting and past improper deals by the Kyoto-based "Gyoza no Ohsho" dumpling restaurant chain, then managed by the founder family.

In 2016, a third-party panel of Ohsho Food Service released a report that the founder family had been involved in the shady deals worth over 20 billion yen with a corporate group around between 1995 and 2005.

A joint investigative team of the Kyoto and Fukuoka prefectural police has also questioned a man who was managing the corporate group at that time on a voluntary basis, and searched related locations.

Last week, the police arrested Yukio Tanaka, a 56-year-old senior member of a gang group affiliated with the major crime syndicate Kudo-kai, headquartered in Kitakyushu in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, on suspicion of murdering Takayuki Ohigashi, the then 72-year-old president of Ohsho Food, in December 2013.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]