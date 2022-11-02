Japan Supreme Court Orders Suspension of Records Disposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court has instructed courts across the country to suspend for the time being the disposal of judicial records kept beyond their retention periods.

The instruction was given on Oct. 25 after it came to light last month that records of high-profile cases involving minors, including a series of deadly attacks on children in Kobe, western Japan, in 1997 by a perpetrator who was arrested when he was 14, had been discarded.

The move covers all judicial records including on juvenile cases, disposal instructions and internal documents, such as reports regarding permanent storage.

The top court is expected to keep the instruction in place until it decides how to preserve records permanently or in other ways, after hearing opinions from experts.

The Supreme Court calls for courts to preserve permanently in effect records of juvenile cases that drew social attention or would serve as key materials for research on juvenile and other crimes.

