Kishida Vows Economic Growth Led by Auto Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday pledged to deliver economic growth led by the automobile industry.

"We aim to resolve a range of social issues utilizing the automobile sector at the core to help realize economic growth," Kishida told a meeting with Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> President Akio Toyoda, Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and other business leaders.

The prime minister asked them to continue making efforts to raise wages.

Participants in the meeting, held at the prime minister's office, included members of Keidanren's Committee on Mobility, which discusses growth strategies for the automotive industry. It is unusual for Kishida to hold talks with officials from a specific industry.

The business environment for Japan's automotive sector is changing significantly amid the spread of electric vehicles and intensifying competition from other industries such as the information technology industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]