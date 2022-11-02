N. Korea Fires at Least 23 Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired at least 23 short-range ballistic and other missiles into the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, with one of them crossing its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first timer.

In response to the North Korean launches, the South Korean military fired three precision air-to-ground missiles from air force fighter jets into the high seas on the North Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto sea boundary between the two Koreas.

North Korea fired four waves of missiles, three in the morning and one in the afternoon. The launched projectiles also included surface-to-air missiles.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, North Korea fired some 100 artillery shells from its eastern coast into waters near the NLL in the Sea of Japan.

The North Korean missile firings prompted an air raid warning for Ulleungdo, a South Korean island in the Sea of Japan, with residents ordered to evacuate temporarily. The South Korean military raised its alert level.

