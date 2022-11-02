Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Up 20,000 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 70,258 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by some 20,000 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by five from Tuesday to 141. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 68.

In Tokyo, new infection cases came to 6,346, up by 1,999 from a week earlier. The daily count topped the week-before level for the 11th consecutive day.

Two new deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria increased by two from Tuesday to 18.

The seven-day average of new infection cases surged 30.3 pct from a week before to 4,307.7, according to the metropolitan government.

