Tokyo Reports 6,346 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 6,346 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, up by 1,999 from a week earlier, with the daily count topping the week-before level for the 11th consecutive day.

Two new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria increased by two from Tuesday to 18.

The seven-day average of new infection cases surged 30.3 pct from a week before to 4,307.7, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

