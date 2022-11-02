Over 10,000 Fire Ants Found in Container in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Over 10,000 highly venomous fire ants, including at least four queens, have been found in a container transported to land owned by a private firm in the city of Ibara, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, the Environment Ministry said Wednesday.

It was the largest number of fire ants, designated as an invasive alien species, found in a single case in Japan so far.

The ministry said that the fire ants have been treated with insecticide and that no fire ant settlement has been confirmed there.

The container in question was shipped from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and arrived in Ibara on Oct. 25 via Hong Kong and Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, west of Okayama.

On the day of arrival in Ibara, a worker opened the container and found a lot of ants in it. The container was then sealed immediately and sent back to Fukuyama.

