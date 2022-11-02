Japan to Require Approval Every 10 Years for Aged N-Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority broadly approved on Wednesday a draft regulation requiring approval for nuclear power plant operations every 10 years after such facilities reach 30 years old.

At present, the operating life of nuclear plants is set at 40 years in principle, but this can be extended to a maximum of 60 years if approved by the NRA.

The planned regulation would allow the plants to be operated even beyond 60 years if extensions are approved every 10 years or less.

The authority will continue discussions on the screening process for nuclear plants to map out an outline to revise the nuclear reactor regulation law by year-end.

The planned regulation would oblige nuclear plant operators to draw up a long-term management plan for facilities that have been in operation for 30 years, including details of investigations into the conditions of equipment and management methods.

