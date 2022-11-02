Ex-Japan PM Aso Visits S. Korean Pres. Yoon

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso visited South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday, indicating that Japan will continue efforts to repair and develop its relations with South Korea.

According to the South Korean presidential office, Yoon asked Aso to help promote private-sector exchanges in order to develop Japan-South Korea ties.

Aso was quoted as saying that it is necessary for the two countries to continue dialogue and cooperation.

Aso was on a South Korea visit as head of a private-sector organization on Japan-South Korea relations that comprises leaders from various fields.

