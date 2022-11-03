Japan, S, Korea Lawmakers Agree to Promote Security Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean parliamentarians' groups on bilateral relations held a joint general meeting for the first time in three years in Seoul on Thursday, adopting a joint statement calling for actively promoting security dialogue between the two countries' parliaments amid threats from North Korea.

The annual gathering was skipped in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It last took place in Tokyo in 2019.

In the joint statement, the two groups requested that the two countries' leaders hold a summit meeting in a sincere manner to normalize the bilateral relationship soon.

They vowed to make efforts to create an environment where the leaders can resume shuttle diplomacy and hold close dialogue.

At the meeting, participants on the Japanese side expressed positive views on bilateral security cooperation. "The meeting was entirely focused on discussions calling for strengthening cooperation in every field," Ryota Takeda, secretary-general of the Japanese group, said.

