Japan, S, Korea Parliamentarians' Groups Meet for 1st Time in 3 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean parliamentarians' groups on bilateral relations held a joint general meeting for the first time in three years in Seoul on Thursday, with a view to building momentum for improving the bilateral ties and supporting both governments' efforts to resolve wartime labor and other pending issues.

The annual gathering was skipped in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It last took place in Tokyo in 2019.

This year, the Japanese and South Korean groups marked the 50th year since their establishment, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sending a message to the Seoul meeting.

In the message, Kishida said that it is more important than ever to advance cooperation between Japan and South Korea and among the two plus the United States.

The Japanese leader noted that South Korea is an important neighbor for Japan to cooperate with. He vowed to keep in close contact with the South Korean government as it is necessary to restore a sound relationship between the two countries and further develop the bilateral ties.

