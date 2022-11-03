N. Korea Apparently Fires ICBM, Ends in Failure

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired presumably a long-range ballistic missile at the Sea of Japan on Thursday morning, on the heels of its firing of at least 23 missiles the previous day.

The missile, highly likely an intercontinental ballistic missile, was launched from around Sunan near Pyongyang at around 7:40 a.m. Japan time (10:40 p.m. Wednesday GMT), according to the South Korean military.

The missile seems to have failed in normal flight after the second stage separation, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing a defense source.

The North also launched what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles from around Kaechon in South Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan at around 8:39 a.m.

In Japan, the first missile prompted the government to issue an evacuation advisory at 7:50 a.m. to residents in the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Yamagata and the central prefecture of Niigata through its J-Alert early warning system.

