N. Korea Fires Possible ICBM, Apparently Ends in Failure

Seoul, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired presumably a long-range ballistic missile at the Sea of Japan on Thursday morning, on the heels of its firing of at least 23 missiles the previous day.

The missile, highly likely an intercontinental ballistic missile, was launched from around Sunan near Pyongyang at around 7:40 a.m. Japan time (10:40 p.m. Wednesday GMT), according to the South Korean military.

The missile was the North's new Hwasong-17 missile, and it seems to have failed in normal flight after the second stage separation, according to South Korean media reports.

The North also launched what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles from around Kaechon in South Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan at around 8:39 a.m.

Furthermore, three short-range ballistic missiles were launched from around Koksan in North Hwanghae Province into the Sea of Japan at around 9:35-49 p.m.

