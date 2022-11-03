Kishida Denounces N. Korea's Repeated Missile Launches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea, which repeatedly fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday and Thursday.

The repeated ballistic missile launches were "outrageous and absolutely unacceptable," Kishida told reporters after North Korea fired such missiles on Thursday morning.

Following the day's firing, the Japanese government held a National Security Council meeting at the prime minister's office. The government made a protest to Pyongyang through embassy channels in Beijing.

Kishida instructed government staff to work hard to collect and analyze related information and provide the public with accurate information promptly.

The prime minister also called for taking appropriate action while cooperating with the United States and South Korea.

