Japan, Germany Agree on Coordination to Start ACSA Negotiations

Munster, Germany, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and German governments agreed Thursday to make coordination to start negotiations on a bilateral pact that allows Japan's Self-Defense Forces and Germany's military to mutually provide fuel and ammunition.

The accord came at a so-called two-plus-two meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers in the northwestern German city of Munster.

Japan has concluded such an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, with the United States.

Also at the meeting, the Japanese and German sides agreed to consider holding joint defense drills and arranging a Japan visit by a German military unit.

The two sides agreed to hold such a two-plus-two meeting once in a year in principle.

