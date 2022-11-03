Japan Confirms 67,605 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 67,605 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while the country’s death toll from the coronavirus disease climbed by 57.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms stood at 146, up by five from the previous day.

In Tokyo, a total of 6,686 people were newly found positive for COVID-19, according to the metropolitan government.

The Japanese capital’s daily infection tally rose by 2,745 from a week before, marking the 12th straight day of increase.

The metropolitan government also reported three new COVID-19 fatalities, and recognized 19 infected people with severe symptoms, up by one from the previous day.

