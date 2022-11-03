Tokyo Finds 6,686 People Newly Infected with COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 6,686 people were newly found positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo on Thursday, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital's daily infection tally rose by 2,745 from a week before, marking the 12th straight day of increase.

The metropolitan government also reported three new fatalities from the coronavirus disease, and recognized 19 infected people with severe symptoms, up by one from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo climbed 39.4 pct week on week to 4,699.9.

