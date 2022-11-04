G-7 Views China as Competitor: German Foreign Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Muenster, Germany, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven leading democracies have shared Japan's view that China is not only a partner in addressing global issues but also a competitor and rival, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday.

The G-7 foreign ministers will discuss their stance toward China based on this recognition, Baerbock said on the first day of their two-day meeting in Muenster, Germany.

Baerbock's comments came after Chinese leader Xi Jinping entered his third term in power last month. The G-7 ministers plan to review relations with Beijing, which is continuing its assertive stance on the global stage.

The German minister also said she condemns in the strongest terms North Korea's multiple ballistic missile launches into the Sea of Japan. The G-7 foreign ministers will also discuss North Korean issues, she said.

The G-7 ministers are expected to release a joint statement on their responses to China and the conflict in Ukraine after their talks on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]