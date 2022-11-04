Japanese Pianist Igarashi Wins 3rd Prize at Geneva Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese solo pianist Kaoruko Igarashi, 28, won the third prize in the piano section of the Geneva International Music Competition, known as a gateway to success for young musicians, on Thursday.

Born in 1994, Igarashi started playing piano at the age of 6 and performed remarkably in several competitions. She graduated from Toho Gakuen School of Music in Tokyo in 2017.

Among other Japanese musicians, Yuki Nakahashi has won the second prize in the composition section of this year's Geneva competition.

In the piano section in recent years, Mami Hagiwara won the first prize in 2010 and Aya Matsushita won the third in 2012.

