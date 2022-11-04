5th Court Finds July Upper House Poll in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Miyazaki branch of Fukuoka High Court became the fifth court in Japan on Friday to rule that the House of Councillors election in July was held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparities.

The ruling was the 10th decision on a total of 16 lawsuits that have been filed with high courts and high court branches across the country by two groups of lawyers over the election.

The maximum vote-value disparity between prefectural constituencies was 3.03 times in the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The court in the southwestern Japan city of Miyazaki rejected the plaintiffs' demand to nullify the election results.

With Friday's ruling, one court has ruled the election to be unconstitutional, five have said that the poll was held in a state of unconstitutionality and four found the election constitutional.

