G-7 Creates Mechanism to Help Ukraine Restore Infrastructure

Muenster, Germany, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major powers said Friday that they have established a mechanism to help Ukraine restore its power plants and other vital infrastructure facilities damaged by Russia's military attacks.

The G-7 foreign ministers said they "condemn Russia's recent escalation, including its attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities, across Ukraine using missiles and Iranian drones and trainers."

The G-7 established a "coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," the ministers said in a joint statement issued after a two-day meeting in Muenster, northwestern Germany.

The G-7 members--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union--thus underscored their resolve to support Ukraine, which is heading into winter amid increasing worries about electricity and heating supplies.

"Indiscriminate attacks against civilian population and infrastructure constitute war crimes," the ministers said, underscoring their resolve to "ensure full accountability" for these acts.

