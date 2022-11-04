Japan Reports 32,919 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 32,919 new COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities Friday.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients rose by 15 from Thursday to 161.

In Tokyo, new infection cases came to 3,090, down by 430 from a week before. Two new fatalities were confirmed.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Thursday to 18.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 33.7 pct week on week to 4,638.4 in Tokyo.

