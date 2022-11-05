Japan, U.S. Confirm Cooperation to Denuclearize N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Muenster, Germany, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States on Friday confirmed that they will work even more closely toward the envisioned full denuclearization of North Korea amid heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a meeting in Muenster, Germany, at a time when speculation is rife that North Korea may carry out its seventh nuclear test after an unprecedented series of ballistic missile launches.

Hayashi and Blinken agreed on close cooperation between their countries and among the three countries also including South Korea to denuclearize North Korea. The officials also confirmed further bilateral efforts to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

They said that Tokyo and Washington will closely monitor developments related to China, where President Xi Jinping has entered his third term. They reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Hayashi praised the U.S. government's new National Security Strategy released in October. Blinken replied that his country will defend a free and open international order until the end.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]