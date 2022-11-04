Japan to Issue 22.8 T. Yen in Additional Govt Bonds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering issuing an additional 22.85 trillion yen in government bonds under a fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget, informed sources said Friday.

The total issue amount of new government bonds in fiscal 2022 through next March is projected to balloon to some 62 trillion yen from 39,626.9 billion yen planned under the first extra budget, enacted in July.

The government is slated to adopt its draft second extra budget at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to finance its comprehensive economic package featuring programs to tackle soaring prices.

The package, adopted by the government Oct. 28, is worth 71.6 trillion yen including planned spending by the private sector. Total fiscal expenditure, including local government spending, reaches 39 trillion yen.

Under the first extra budget, the government estimated that the outstanding amount of ordinary government bonds would stand at 1,029 trillion yen at the end of fiscal 2022.

