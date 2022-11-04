Japan Public Pension Fund Loses 1.7 T. Yen in July-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund on Friday reported an investment loss of 1,722 billion yen, or 0.88 pct, in July-September, bleeding red ink for the third straight quarter.

Bond investment performance deteriorated following a fall in bond prices amid higher interest rates reflecting interest rate hikes by U.S. and European central banks to tame inflation.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the GPIF logged a loss of 764.4 billion yen on foreign bonds and a loss of 398.2 billion yen on Japanese bonds.

The fund lost 367.9 billion yen on investments in Japanese stocks and 191.6 billion yen on foreign stocks as equity markets dropped on concerns over a global economic slowdown due to monetary tightening.

The GPIF’s cumulative net investment profit since it started investments in market instruments in fiscal 2001 came to 99,956.7 billion yen, down by around 7,670 billion yen from its record high, scored at the end of 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]