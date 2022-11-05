Japan Logs 75,645 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan found 75,645 people infected with the novel coronavirus Saturday, up by some 31,000 from a week before.

Fifty-two people with COVID-19 were newly confirmed dead while the number of novel coronavirus patients in severe condition stood at 162, up by one from Friday.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of newly confirmed infection cases Saturday, at 7,967, followed by Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 7,463, Aichi, central Japan, at 5,031, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 4,644, and Saitama, north of the Japanese capital, at 4,294.

Saturday's tally in Tokyo was up by 3,846 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo grew 44.3 pct week on week to 5,187.9, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 18, unchanged from Friday.

