Tokyo Logs 7,967 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 7,967 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, up by 3,846 from a week before.

One new death was reported among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases grew 44.3 pct week on week to 5,187.9, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 18, unchanged from Friday.

