N. Korea Fires 4 Ballistic Missiles

Seoul, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea on Saturday morning, according to the South Korean military.

The missiles, launched between around 11:32 a.m. (2:32 a.m. GMT) and 11:59 a.m. from North Pyongan Province in the northwestern part of North Korea, traveled about 130 kilometers at a maximum speed of approximately Mach 5, reaching a maximum altitude of some 20 kilometers.

The launches were believed to show Pyongyang's protest over the Vigilant Storm joint large-scale aerial exercises by the U.S. and South Korean militaries until Saturday.

Two U.S. B-1B strategic bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula Saturday to take part in the joint drills. This was the first B-1B deployment to the peninsula since December 2017.

The day's B-1B flight was apparently intended to warn against North Korea, which continues its provocations including the firing of what was believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang is also seen to be preparing for its seventh nuclear test.

