CDP Seeks Party Head Talks for Church Victims

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese opposition official on Sunday called for early talks among heads of the ruling and opposition parties for the rescue of victims of questionable practices by the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

In a television debate on a legal framework for supporting such victims and preventing further damage, Katsuya Okada, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, proposed that heads of the ruling and opposition parties meet within this week to break the deadlock in the ongoing talks among four parties.

Kenji Wakamiya, acting secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, cited a need for carefully promoting the discussions while refraining from giving an immediate response to Okada's request.

During the ongoing discussions among the LDP, its coalition partner, Komeito, the CDP and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the ruling side has conveyed to the opposition bloc its stance of limiting activities at the current extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to issues such as a revision of the consumer contract law and postponing the establishment of a new law for the rescue of Unification Church victims.

But Okada demanded that new legislation be enacted at the current Diet session. He said: "The ruling and opposition parties should hold a meeting of their heads and agree on a broad framework before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida takes a trip abroad (in mid-November). As a condition (for holding the meeting), the government and the ruling bloc need to show a draft of the new law. I want you to promise these things."

