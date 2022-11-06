Japan Emperor Undergoes Prostate Examination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito underwent a prostate examination through magnetic resonance imaging analysis at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Sunday.

The one-day examination was intended to check if the Emperor is affected by disease after some concerns were raised over readings from prostate specific antigen (PSA) tests he received in the past.

The result of the MRI test will be available in a few days. Depending on the outcome, the Emperor will take a tissue examination.

Emperor Naruhito arrived at the hospital in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward by car shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday (12:30 a.m. GMT). He left the hospital shortly after 1 p.m. while bowing to people on the streets through the car window.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Emperor Naruhito, 62, has undergone a PSA examination, which measures the blood level in proteins contained in prostate fluid, about every six months. In a recent test, the blood level was slightly higher than normal readings.

