COP27 Climate Talks Kick Off in Egypt

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--A key U.N. climate change conference started in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, with participants aiming to adopt a work plan for the period until 2030 to realize greater reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

One of the focuses at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP27, is whether advanced nations can work with major carbon dioxide emitters such as China and India at a time when the global energy situation is changing following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The implication and effects of our work will affect the lives and livelihoods of millions of people around the world who have been suffering the impacts of climate change, so we cannot afford any negligence," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who chairs COP27, said at the start of the conference. "It is high time" for the international community to work together "for the sake of humanity and our planet," he added.

The Paris Agreement, an international framework for combating climate change, calls for limiting the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius from the preindustrial levels.

At last year's COP26, held on Glasgow, Scotland, participating countries further clarified their intentions to reach the goal to help lower the risks of climate change impacts such as drought and sea level rises.

