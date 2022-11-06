Kishida Vows to Enhance Defense Capabilities at Fleet Review

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, participating in an international fleet review on Sunday, reiterated his pledge to drastically strengthen the country's defense capabilities within the next five years.

"The security environment surrounding our country, including in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, is rapidly becoming severe," Kishida addressed Maritime Self-Defense Force troops and others aboard the MSDF destroyer Izumo during the fleet review, held by the MSDF in Sagami Bay, south of Kanagawa Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo.

More than 10 countries, including the United States, South Korea and France, took part in the international fleet review, sending warships and warplanes.

North Korea's nuclear and missile development is "absolutely unacceptable," Kishida said, after the reclusive country fired a number of ballistic missiles recently.

"Maritime defense capabilities greatly influence the strategic environment," Kishida said, underscoring the government's resolve to strengthen Japan's missile defense capability.

