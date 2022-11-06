65,915 People Newly Found with COVID-19 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--A total of 65,915 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Sunday, up by about 25,000 week on week.

Thirty-seven people were newly confirmed dead among those with COVID-19 in the country, while 170 patients were in severe condition, up by eight from Saturday.

In Tokyo, 6,264 people were confirmed with the coronavirus on Sunday, up by 2,577 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 18, unchanged from Saturday.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital came to 5,556, up 49.3 pct from a week before, according to the metropolitan government.

