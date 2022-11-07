Name-Taking Performances for New Ichikawa Danjuro Kick Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Kabuki performances for Ichikawa Danjuro XIII Hakuen to mark his taking the famed stage name of Danjuro kicked off on Monday, at Kabukiza Theatre in Tokyo.

Speaking to the audience at the evening performance for the day, the new Danjuro, 44, whose previous stage name was Ichikawa Ebizo XI, said, "I still lack skills and am no match for my predecessors (who played as Danjuro), so I'm determined to make utmost efforts and work tirelessly."

In the daytime performance on the day, the new Danjuro played in the role of Musashibo Benkei in "Kanjincho," one of the 18 "Kabuki Juhachiban" plays associated with the Danjuro line. In the evening performance, he played as Sukeroku in "Sukeroku Yukari no Edo Zakura," also from the Kabuki Juhachiban repertoire.

Danjuro also displayed the Ichikawa family's unique "nirami," or glaring, while striking a "mie" picturesque pose, drawing applause from the audience.

Senior kabuki actor Matsumoto Hakuo II, 80, encouraged Danjuro, saying: "The Ichikawa family has been renowned since Edo period kabuki. I want the new Danjuro Hakuen to lead the kabuki world going forward."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]