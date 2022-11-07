Japan Confirms 400,877 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 400,877 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, up some 1.4-fold from 282,329 in the preceding week.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 22,702,632 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Hokkaido had the largest weekly number of new cases, at 41,967, followed by Tokyo, at 38,892, Kanagawa, at 24,317, Aichi, at 23,083, and Osaka, at 21,860.

The COVID-19 death toll across the country increased by 408, including 57 in Hokkaido, to 47,093.

