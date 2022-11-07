Japan Govt Wastes 45.5 B. Yen in Tax Money in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government wasted 45,523.51 million yen in tax money in fiscal 2021, which ended in March this year, the Board of Audit of Japan said Monday.

There were 310 reported wasteful spending cases, the board said in a report submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The number of malicious cases including law violations jumped 108 from the previous year to 265. The total amount of improperly used tax money in these cases rose 3.8 billion yen to some 10,430 million yen.

The rises followed a slump in the number of on-site inspections by board staff in fiscal 2020 amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

Among the malicious cases in fiscal 2021, 57 were linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]