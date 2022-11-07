Japan Spent Over 76 T. Yen for Coronavirus-Linked Projects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan spent a total of 76,492.1 billion yen for measures related to the novel coronavirus in the three years through fiscal 2021, a report by the country's Board of Audit showed Monday.

The total spending made up around 80.9 pct of the 94,492 billion yen earmarked for 1,367 projects identified as being linked to COVID-19.

It is the first time that the full scope of progress in executing coronavirus-related projects has been revealed.

The government spent 15,885.5 billion yen for infection prevention measures, 50,780.7 billion yen for economic and employment measures, 9,437.5 billion yen as extraordinary subsidies for regional revitalization and 388.3 billion yen for international cooperation.

A total of 13,325.4 billion yen in funds set aside for coronavirus-linked projects was carried over to fiscal 2022, while the amount that was unused and not carried over stood at 4,674.4 billion yen.

