Kishida to Visit Southeast Asia from Fri.

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will visit Southeast Asia from Friday to take part in summit talks related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other leaders' meetings.

"I'll also hold bilateral talks with (officials from) key countries and disseminate Japan's position and efforts regarding the international situation as well as food and energy security," Kishida told a liaison meeting between the government and the ruling camp.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said, "I hope the prime minister will actively engage in summit diplomacy with the United States, South Korea, China and others."

The ASEAN-linked summit talks will be held in Cambodia between Thursday and Sunday.

Kishida will also attend a two-day summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Indonesia from Nov. 15 and a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which will be held in Thailand for two days from Nov. 18.

